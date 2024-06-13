PM Modi leaves for Italy to attend G-7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Italy to attend the G-7 Outreach Summit in Apulia region at the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In a departure statement, he said he was glad that his first visit in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister was to Italy for the G-7 Summit. He warmly recalled his visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021.

“Prime Minister Meloni’s two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda,” he said.

“We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” the Prime Minister said.

During discussions at the Outreach session, the focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, he said.

“It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India’s Presidency and the forthcoming G-7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South,” he said.

“I am also looking forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit,” he said.