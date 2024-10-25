Macaulay tried to ruin Indian education system, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said that invaders always targeted the strong educational and intellectual institutions of India and destroyed institutes like Takshila and Nalanda, and later, during British rule, Lord Macaulay tried his best to ruin the traditional Indian education system.

The CM was addressing a state-level Teachers’ Felicitation Ceremony at the RCVP Noronha State Administration Academy in Bhopal on Friday. Dr Yadav averred that the traditional Indian system of education has withstood numerous attempts at destruction by historical invaders and the British.

The CM lauded PM Narendra Modi for introducing the National Education Policy – 2020 with the aim of including the glorious history of the traditional education system in the present curriculum. Dr Yadav noted that numerous efforts are underway through the new education policy to implement value-oriented education in the curriculum and inculcate moral values.

Addressing the event, MP Governor Mangubhai Patel asserted that teachers are the creators of an ideal society and country. He said the importance of teachers can be understood from the fact that parents give birth to children and the teachers make kids ideal citizens by imparting them knowledge, virtues, and traditions.

The Governor urged teachers to focus not only on imparting education but also on equipping children to contribute to making India a developed nation and a world leader.

The Governor and the CM felicitated several teachers on the occasion. They also transferred a sum of Rs 324 crore by a single click into the accounts of 54 lakh students for school uniforms.

Lord Macaulay, born Thomas Babington, played a key role in introducing the English Language and the British education system to India during British rule. In 1835, English was made the official language of the government and courts and was subsequently adopted as the official medium of education in India.