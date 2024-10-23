No scope for double standards on terrorism, PM tells Kazan BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told the 16th BRICS Summit at Kazan, Russia that fighting terrorism and terror financing required united and firm support of all nations and there was no scope for “double standards” in dealing with the serious problem.

Addressing the plenary session of the Summit, he said “We need to take active steps to stop radicalisation of youth in our countries.” Mr Modi also said “We must work together on the long pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.”

The Prime Minister said the BRICS was meeting at a time when the world faced several pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism. The world was talking about the North-South divide and the East-West divide.

On conflicts, he said, “We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And just as we were able to overcome a challenge like Covid together, we are certainly able to create new opportunities to ensure a secure, strong and prosperous future for coming generations.”

He said there were high expectations from BRICS. “I believe that as a diverse and inclusive platform, BRICS can play a positive role” in facing the current challenges.

“Our approach must remain people-centric. We have to give the world the message that BRICS is not a divisive organisation, but one that works in the interest of humanity,” he said.

Priorities before all nations are preventing inflation, ensuring food, energy, health and water security, he said. The current era of technology has thrown up new challenges like cyber deep-fake and disinformation. “We need to work on global regulations for cyber security and for safe and secure AI,” the Prime Minister said.

BRICS is an organisation, which is willing to evolve with time. “By giving our own example to the world we must collectively and in a united manner, raise our voice for reforms of global institutions,” he said. India is ready to welcome new countries into BRICS as Partner Countries.

He said all decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected. The guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures adopted during the Johannesburg summit, should be complied with by all members and partner countries.

“We must move forward in a time-bound manner on reforms in global institutions such as the UN Security Council, multilateral development banks, and the WTO,” he said.

However, he said, “as we take our efforts forward in BRICS, we must be careful to ensure that this organisation does not acquire the image of one that is trying to replace global institutions, instead of being perceived as one that wishes to reform them.”

Hopes, aspirations and expectations of countries of the Global South must also be kept in mind, he said. “During our Voice of Global South Summits and G20 Presidency, India put the voices of these countries on the global stage,” he said.

“I am pleased that these efforts are being strengthened under BRICS as well. Last year countries of Africa were integrated into BRICS. This year, as well, several countries of the Global South have been invited by Russia,” he said. Mr Modi congratulated President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s successful Presidency of BRICS over the last one year.

The BRICS grouping, created by the confluence of different viewpoints and ideologies, is a source of inspiration for the world, fostering positive cooperation, Mr Modi said.

“Our diversity, respect for each other and our tradition of moving forward on the basis of consensus, are the basis for our cooperation. This quality of ours, and our BRICS spirit, are attracting other countries as well to this forum,” he said.

The Prime Minister said “I am confident that in the times to come, we will together make this unique platform a model for dialogue, cooperation and coordination.”

