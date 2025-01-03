PM Modi lays foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh here.

He virtually laid the foundation stone of three new projects in Delhi University worth over Rs 600 crore. It includes Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and Western Campus at Dwarka. It also includes building Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, having state-of-the-art facilities for education.

Addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar’s Ramlila Ground, the Prime Minister underscored that in the field of higher education, the reputation of Delhi University is continuously growing stronger.

“Our effort is to provide more opportunities for higher education to the youth of Delhi right here. Today, the foundation stones for new campuses have been laid, which will allow hundreds of students to study at DU annually. The long-awaited Eastern and Western campuses will now be developed in Surajmal Vihar and Dwarka, respectively,” Modi added.

“Additionally, a new college in the name of Veer Savarkar ji will also be built in Najafgarh,” he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s focus on improving access to quality education and opportunities for all children, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Every family dreams that their children will receive the best education, and the Central government is working towards providing top-tier schools, colleges, and universities across the country,” he said.

Modi also praised the National Education Policy (NEP), which emphasises teaching in mother tongues to ensure that children from all backgrounds, including marginalised communities, have the opportunity to succeed.

“Under the new National Education Policy, children from poor families now have a clearer path to becoming doctors, engineers, and professionals,” he noted.

Modi also acknowledged the crucial role of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in improving India’s education system. He announced the construction of a new CBSE building to support the expansion of modern educational practices.

“The new CBSE building will help expand modern education and the adoption of advanced examination methods,” the Prime Minister said.