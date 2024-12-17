PM Modi lays foundation for 10 projects, to inaugurate 15 others in Rajasthan worth Rs 1 lakh cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday laid foundation stones of 10 projects including the revised PKC – ERCP mega canal project, and will inaugurate other 15 projects — with a total investment of Rs 1 lakh crore.

PM Modi arrived at the Sanganer International Airport here around 1110 hrs by a special IAF plane, where Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and other dignitaries accorded warm welcome to him.

Soon after, Modi flew by IAF helicopter to the Dadiya village, the venue of the grand function and public meeting, which coincides with the first anniversary of the Bhajan Lal Sharma led BJP government in the state.

At Dadiya, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP state President Madan Rathore and many other dignitaries.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Water Resources CR Patil and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were also present.

Before addressing the huge public meeting, Modi witnessed the signing of the tripartite memorandum of agreement (MoA) among the Centre, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for the PKC – ERCP canal project and formalities related to other projects.

The canal project, the first river linking project, involves linking 11 rivers in MP and Rajasthan. This will cater to more than 3.25 crore population of 21 districts.

The 10 projects for which foundation stones were laid today include Ramgarh, Mahilpur Barrage, the Chambal Aqueduct, Channel for water from Navnera barrage to Bisalpur Dam and Isarada, Chambal Dholpur – Bharatpur drinking water project, three solar parks of 4000 MW capacity in Pongal and three railway projects- double tracking of Jaipur – Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer – Chanderiya and Luni – Bhildi.

Besides this, inauguration of 15 projects including Navnera Barrage on the Kali Sindh river, Jamnagar – Amritsar – Katara Economic Corridor (8 package), Delhi-Vadodara- Mumbai 8 – Lane GreenField ExpressWay (12 package) and the Bhildi – Jodhpur – Ratangarh railway route electrification.

This is the second visit of PM Modi to Rajasthan’s capital within 10 days. Earlier, he had come here to inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors summit here on December 9.