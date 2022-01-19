PM Modi to launch Brahma Kumaris year-long events dedicated to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to unveil the year-long initiatives including 30 campaigns and over 15000 programs and events by the Brahma Kumaris dedicated to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marking the 75th year of India’s Independence.

Prime Minister Modi will kick off the national launch of the ceremony titled “Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore” on Thursday at 10-30 am via video conferencing from here, the Prime Minister Office informed on Wednesday.

Founded in 1937, Brahma Kumari is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal. The launch of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore’ coincides with 53rd Ascension Anniversary function of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, Founding Father of Brahma Kumaris.

As part of the programme, Modi will flag off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. These include, My India Healthy India, Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign and green initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a PMO note giving details of the calendar of events stated.

As part of the ‘My India Healthy India’ initiative, multiple events and programs will be held in medical colleges and hospitals with focus on spirituality, well-being and nutrition. These include organisation of medical camps, cancer screening, conferences for Doctors and other health care workers, among others.

Under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers’, 75 Farmer Empowerment Campaigns, 75 Farmer Conferences, 75 Sustainable Yogic Farming Training Programs and several other such initiatives for the welfare of farmers will be held.

Similarly, under ‘Women: Flag Bearers of India’, the initiatives will focus on social transformation through women empowerment and empowerment of girl child.

The ‘Power of Peace Bus Campaign’ will cover 75 cities and Tehsils and will carry an exhibition on positive transformation of today’s youth. The ‘Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally’ will go to different heritage sites, drawing a connection between heritage and environment.

The ‘United India Motor Bike Campaign’ will be held from Mount Abu to Delhi and will cover multiple cities. The initiatives under ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ will include monthly cleanliness drives, community cleaning programmes and awareness campaigns, according to the PMO.

During the event, a song dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, will also be released.