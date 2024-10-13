PM Modi lauds 3 years of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan

On completion of three years of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), Prime Minister, Narendra Modi lauded the milestone.

Sharing on X, a post by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and a thread post by MyGov, the Prime Minister wrote:

“PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India’s infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.”

Advertisement

“The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people.”

“Thanks to GatiShakti, India is adding speed to fulfil our vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will encourage progress, entrepreneurship and innovation.”

PM Gati Shakti scheme has achieved a milestone of assessing 208 big-ticket infrastructure projects worth Rs 15.39 lakh crore from various ministries.

Additionally, 434 projects under three economic corridors of the Ministry of Railways have been evaluated and shared with the PMO, which are energy, mineral and cement corridors, high traffic density corridors and Rail Sagar.

PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan has onboarded 44 Central Ministries and 36 states/UTs and a total of 1,614 data layers have also been integrated.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways planned over 8,891 km of roads using NMP, while the Railway Ministry used NMP to plan more than 27,000 km of railway lines.