PM Modi invites citizens to share ideas for ‘Mann ki Baat’ on 26 Sept

SNS | New Delhi | September 16, 2021 7:15 pm

(Image: www.mygov.in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the citizens to share their ideas for the 81st episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ which will take place on 26 September.

In a tweet, Modi said: “Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”

