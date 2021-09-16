PM Modi invites citizens to share ideas for ‘Mann ki Baat’ on 26 Sept

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the citizens to share their ideas for the 81st episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ which will take place on 26 September.

In a tweet, Modi said: “Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”