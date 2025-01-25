PM Modi interacts with Republic Day participants, shares his success mantra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a diverse group of youth who will participate in this year’s Republic Day celebrations, including NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, Rashtriya Rangshala camp artists, tribal guests, and tableaux artists.

The PM engaged in an informal one-on-one interaction with the participants and answered their questions

Advertisement

During the interaction that took place on Friday at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, Modi shared his thoughts on inspiration, strength, and his mantra of success.

Advertisement

When asked where he draws his energy and inspiration from, the Prime Minister candidly remarked, “This is a very difficult question. When I meet youngsters like you, I get energy. When I see all of you, I get inspiration. Sometimes when I remember the farmers of the country, I feel how many hours they work. When I remember the soldiers of the country, I feel how many hours they stand at the border. Everyone does it and works very hard.”

One of the participants asked him about his definition of success. To this, Modi replied, “Failure should never be accepted. Those who accept failure and take refuge in failure never get success. But those who learn from failure reach heights. And that is why one should never be afraid of failure, one should have the passion to learn from failure…”

The Prime Minister praised the participants for their dedication and enthusiasm and encouraged them to carry forward their spirit of service and hard work.

He emphasised the importance of national unity and diversity, urging all participants strengthen the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.