Always exciting to hear Modi’s vision for India: Rishi Sunak

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ”my friend”, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said that it is “always exciting” to hear the Indian leader’s vision for his country.

Mr Sunak and his family met the PM in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and discussed a host of issues.

”Wonderful to catch up with my friend @narendramodi. Thank you for so warmly welcoming my family, too! Always exciting to hear your vision for India, and so important the UK-India relationship goes from strength to strength,” Mr Sunak wrote on ‘X’. He also posted a few pictures of the meeting his family had with PM Modi.

After meeting the former UK PM, Mr Modi wrote on ‘X’, ”It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties.”