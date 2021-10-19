PM Modi to interact with CEOs, experts of global oil and gas sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with CEOs and experts of the global oil and gas sector on Wednesday to explore possibilities of collaboration and investment with India.

This will be the sixth such annual interaction which began in 2016 and marks the participation of global leaders in the oil and gas sector.

The leaders will deliberate on key issues of the sector and explore potential areas of collaboration and investment with India, according to a note from the PMO here.

The broad theme of the upcoming interaction is the promotion of clean growth and sustainability. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas will be present on the occasion.

The interaction will focus on areas like encouraging exploration and production in the hydrocarbon sector in India, energy independence, gas-based economy, emissions reduction – through clean and energy-efficient solutions, green hydrogen economy, enhancement of biofuels production, and waste to wealth creation.

The CEOs and Experts from leading multinational corporations and top international organizations will be participating in this exchange of ideas, the PMO note stated.