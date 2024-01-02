PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Trichy airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the new terminal of Trichy airport and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the new terminal building has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore. The two-level new international terminal has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 during peak hours.

Tiruchirappalli International Airport is Tamil Nadu’s second-largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai.

Advertisement

The new terminal building contains 60 check-in counters, 5 baggage carousels, 60 arrival immigration counters and 44 departure emigration counters.

Speaking after the inauguration of the airport, PM Modi claimed that his government has given Tamil Nadu 2.5 times more amount as compared to the 10 years of UPA rule from 2004-14.

“Rs 30 lakh crore was given to states from 2004-2014, but our government has given Rs 120 lakh crore in the last 10 years. We have given Tamil Nadu 2.5 times more amount than that was given from 2004-2014…,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister highlighted his government’s efforts to develop infrastructure in coastal area and the creation of a separate fisheries ministry for the welfare of fishermen.

“We have done a lot of work to develop infrastructure in coastal areas and change the lives of fishermen. For the first time, a separate fisheries ministry was created and a separate budget for it was allotted. For the first time, the Kisan Credit Card Scheme was also extended to fishermen…’’, he said.

The PM added, “In the last one year, more than 40 central government ministers have visited Tamil Nadu more than 400 times. When Tamil Nadu will progress rapidly, the country will also progress rapidly.”

During his visit, the Prime Minister also attended the convocation ceremony of the Bharathidasan University. He was felicitated by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the public programme in the city.