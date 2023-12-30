PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, says entire world eagerly waiting for Jan 22 Ram temple consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the newly built Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh as part of a mega plan to revamp the holy city ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also accompanied the prime minister during the inauguration event.

Speaking on the ocassion, Modi said, “Whatever be the country in the world if it has to reach new heights of development, it will have to take care of its heritage.”

Advertisement

Modi said that the development works are being done in Ayodhya keeping in mind the increase of tourists and visitors following the construction of Ram Temple.

“After the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram here, there will be a huge increase in the number of people coming here. Keeping this in mind, our government is carrying out development work worth thousands of crores of rupees in Ayodhya and is making Ayodhya smart. Today I have the privilege of inaugurating Ayodhya Dham Airport and Railway Station. I am happy that Ayodhya Airport has been named after Maharishi Valmiki. Maharishi Valmiki introduced us to the works of Lord Ram through Ramayana. In modern India, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, will connect us with the divine-grand-new Ram temple,” he added.

Refering to the Ram Temple inauguration, the prime minister said that Ram Lala has been given a pucca house, along with 400 crore poor people of the country.

“Ram Lala was there in a tent, today pucca house has been given to not only Ram Lala but also to the 400 cr poor of the country…,” PM said adding that the “whole world is eagerly waiting for the January 22.”

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple will be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. During the mega event, Modi will install the idol of Ram Lala (Child version of Lord Ram) at the Sanctum Santorum of the temple.

Addressing the event, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “PM Modi asked for an airport with global standards. This airport has been constructed at a budget of Rs 500 crores and can expect a footfall of nearly 10 lakh pilgrims annually.”

He informed that the airport will be further expanded to an international airport in the second phase.

“A runway of 3750 metres will be constructed on which Boeing 777 and Airbus 350 will be able to land. The current area of the airport will be expanded to 5 lakh sq. ft,” Scindia added.

The airport’s terminal building has an area of 6500 square meter, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

The facade of the terminal building resembles the architecture of the Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya, which will be inaugurated in the third week of January next year.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Lord Ram.

The airport is equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, and a solar power plant.