PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 700 cr Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday where he will lay the foundation of Rs 700 crore Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.

Giving this information here on Friday, a Prime Minister Office note stated that the Prime Minister would visit Meerut at 1 pm to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in line with “his vision of establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country.”

The proposed University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure. The University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 Crore.

“One of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision,” the PMO further said.

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome.

The university will also have housing facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, canoeing, and kayaking, among other things. The University will have the capacity of training 1080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons, according to the PMO note.