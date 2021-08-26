PM Modi hails new drone rules, says it will open up new avenues for innovation and business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the new drone rules saying it will open up new avenues for innovation and business in the country.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said decks had been cleared for drones to give wings to the aspirations of young startups in the field.

“The new Drone Rules usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India. The rules are based on the premise of trust and self-certification. Approvals, compliance requirements and entry barriers have been significantly reduced,” Modi tweeted.

The new Drone Rules usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India. The rules are based on the premise of trust and self-certification. Approvals, compliance requirements and entry barriers have been significantly reduced. https://t.co/Z3OfOAuJmp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2021

“The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2021

The new drone rules have come on the heels of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in March 2021. The UAS was considered an impediment to a more liberalised drone policy which involved endless paperwork and restrictions on earmarking ‘free to fly’ green zones.