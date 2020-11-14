Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Diwali.
“सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक मंगलकामनाएं। Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” the Prime Minister said.
