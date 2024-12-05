PM Modi greets Fadnavis on becoming Maharashtra CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath of office as the chief minister of Maharashtra and assured all possible support from the Centre in furthering development in the state.

The BJP leader sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a third time in the presence of a galaxy of NDA leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the grand ceremony which was held at the historic Azad Maidan ground in Mumbai.

While Fadnavis has become the 21st chief minister of Maharashtra Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers, ending the prolonged suspense over the ministry formation in the wake of the Mahayuti alliance’s massive victory in the state.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.”

Modi also congratulated Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. “This team is a blend of experience and dynamism, and it is due to this team’s collective efforts that the Mahayuti has got a historic mandate in Maharashtra. This team will do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and to ensure there is good governance. I assure all possible support from the Centre in furthering development in Maharashtra,” he added in the post.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti coalition has a majority of 230 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.