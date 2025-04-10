Special law needed to deal with Maoist-linked groups: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said a Special Public Safety Act is needed to deal with banned Maoist organisations operating in urban areas.

He assured that the draft bill which will be introduced during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra state legislature starting on June 30, does not interfere with personal freedom of citizens but is directed only against organisations engaged in anti-national activities.

Advertisement

He said that the law is crucial to ensure internal security and assured that it will not pose any difficulties for journalists or the general public, nor will it curtail their freedom of expression.

Advertisement

There have been concerns regarding provisions of the bill among journalist organisations. To address these concerns and illustrate the utility of this law for the country’s internal security, a detailed discussion was held during the meeting, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s office.

“The law proposed by the Maharashtra government is more protective compared to those enacted by the four other states. In view of the ban on their operations in several parts of the country, many banned Maoist organisations have shifted their headquarters to Maharashtra, with their affiliated groups now operating in urban areas. Failing to introduce this law could lead to significant challenges for Maharashtra in the future,” Fadnavis said.

The bill was reviewed by a joint committee and a public hearing was conducted to ensure public awareness and transparency regarding the proposed law, Fadnavis said.

He assured that if journalist organisations propose any amendments or suggestions to this law, appropriate measures will be taken to incorporate them. Efforts would be made to clarify provisions of the law, he stated.

“If an organisation commits an illegal act detrimental to the nation’s security or propagates the ideology of Maoist groups, action could be taken against such an organisation only after a hearing before an advisory committee comprising three judges, in order to prevent misuse of the law,” Fadnavis said.

Additionally, the CM said police authorities would have to substantiate their claims before this committee, proving the organisation’s actions threaten internal security.

“Only upon confirmation would the organisation face action or a ban,” Fadnavis said, assuring that the law does not target individuals or journalists.

The ‘Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024’ bill, which will become the first law to tackle Naxalism in the state, proposes to give several powers to the government and the police machinery in combating unlawful activities. All offences registered under this Act will be cognisable and non-bailable. The bill describes unlawful activities as indulging in or propagating acts of violence, vandalism or other acts generating fear and apprehension in the public.

Indulging in or encouraging the use of firearms, explosives or other devices, encouraging or preaching disobedience to established law and its institutions is also an unlawful activity. An unlawful organisation is one which indulges in or bets or assists, gives aid, or encourages directly or indirectly any unlawful activity.

Association with an unlawful organisation will attract a jail term from three to seven years and a fine of Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh, as per the bill.