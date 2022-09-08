PM Modi extends his greetings on Onam

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Onam, a festival linked with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.

Taking to a microblogging site, PM added, “Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society.”

