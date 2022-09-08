Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / PM Modi extends his greetings on Onam

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Onam, a festival linked with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.

SNS | New Delhi | September 8, 2022 11:53 am

Taking to a microblogging site, PM added, “Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society.”

 

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated mainly by Malayalees. The date is based on the Panchangam which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August-September. Chingam is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar.
