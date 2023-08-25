PM Modi degree row: SC refuses relief to Kejriwal against Gujarat HC order

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the criminal defamation case filed by the Gujarat University over his comments in connection with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree.

Refusing to issue notice on Kejriwal’s plea, a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti said that the matter is pending before the Gujarat High Court and is listed for hearing on August 29.

Posting Kejriwal’s plea for hearing on August 31, the bench expressed “hope and trust” that the High Court will decide on August 29 the plea pending before it.

Delhi Chief Minister has approached the top court challenging the High Court order declining his request to stay the criminal defamation proceedings filed by the University over his remarks.

Gujarat University Registrar Piyush Patel had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh over their alleged comments after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the Chief Information Commissioner for providing information about Prime Minister Modi’s degrees to them under the Right to Information Act.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said the High Court had wrongly refused to grant an interim stay on the defamation proceedings against him.

On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the University, said there was suppression of facts by Kejriwal.

On August 11, Gujarat High Court had rejected Aam Aadmi Party leaders’ plea seeking an interim stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against them. After which, Kejriwal moved the top court.

Before that, a Gujarat Metropolitan court had summoned Kejriwal and Singh in the defamation case over their sarcastic and derogatory statements in connection with Modi’s degree.

Later, they filed a revision application in the Sessions court challenging the Metropolitan court’s summons in the case. However, the Sessions court on August 7 declined their plea for an interim stay on trial, after which they approached the Gujarat High Court.

The revision application in the Sessions Court will now be heard on September 16 and High Court to hear the case on August 29.

According to the University, AAP leaders’ comments targeting the Gujarat University were defamatory and hurt the prestige of the university which has established its name among the public.

On March 31, the Gujarat High Court had quashed a 2016 order of the Central Information Commission which directed the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi’s degree to Kejriwal.