PM Modi credits Ministry of Ayush for Ayurveda’s expanding global presence

In the 117th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing global resonance of Ayurveda, saying this recognition underscores the Ministry of Ayush’s unwavering commitment to promoting Ayurveda.

Citing the inspiring work done in Paraguay, Modi, in his monthly radio broadcast, said, “There is a country in South America called Paraguay. The number of Indians living there would not be more than one thousand. A wonderful effort is being done in Paraguay. At the Indian Embassy in Paraguay, Erica Huber offers Ayurveda Consultation. A large number of local people are reaching out to her to get Ayurveda-based advice.”

He said the recognition underscores the Ministry of Ayush’s unwavering commitment to promoting Ayurveda as a global system of health and wellness.

Responding to the prime minister’s compliment, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said, “We express our heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in promoting Ayurveda globally.”

He said the Ministry of Ayush remains steadfast to its commitment to advancing Ayurveda as a universal health solution and strengthening its global presence.

“The success of the 9th Ayurveda Day, celebrated on 29th October, across 150 countries, further demonstrates Ayurveda’s growing global acceptance. Themed ‘Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health’, the event showcased India’s leadership in traditional medicine and wellness solutions,” the Minister said.

Mentioning the impact of global initiatives of the government, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, “The vision of our Prime Minister and continuous guidance and support of our Minister has been pivotal in building the global acceptance of Ayush.”

The Secretary said the network of international collaborations through Ayush institutions is continuously expanding and highlights India’s leadership in traditional medicine and its relevance in global healthcare.