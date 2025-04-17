India to host Int’l Big Cat Alliance Headquarters

The Government of India and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) on Thursday signed the Headquarters Agreement, which provides for India to be the host for the IBCA Headquarters and Secretariat.

The agreement was signed by Mr P Kumaran, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, and Dr S P Yadav, Director General, IBCA.

Advertisement

The IBCA is a mega global alliance launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 April 2023, during an event “Commemorating 50 years of Project Tiger” at Mysuru. It aims at the conservation of the world’s seven principal big cats, which include the tiger, lion, snow leopard, leopard, jaguar, puma, and cheetah.

Advertisement

The accord signed today entails necessary provisions to enable the IBCA to meet its intended objectives and also for the efficient discharge of its official functions. The text pertains to visas, privileges and immunities to be extended to the IBCA Secretariat and personnel, premises, entry into force, supplementary agreements, and some general provisions.

The initiative seeks to foster international collaboration for the sustainable future of big cats, as well as underscores India’s leadership and commitment to global wildlife conservation.

The Government of India shall provide a budgetary support of Rs 150 crore to the IBCA for creating a corpus, building infrastructure, and meeting recurring expenditure for five years from 2023-24 to 2028-29.