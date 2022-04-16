PM Modi conveys his greetings on Hanuman Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to the people on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

PM Modi tweeted, “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage and restraint. By the grace of Pawanputra, may everyone’s life always be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge.”

शक्ति, साहस और संयम के प्रतीक भगवान हनुमान की जयंती पर सभी देशवासियों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। पवनपुत्र की कृपा से हर किसी का जीवन बल, बुद्धि और विद्या से सदा परिपूर्ण रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also extended their greetings to the people on this occasion.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman.