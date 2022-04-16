Follow Us:
PM Modi conveys his greetings on Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

SNS | New Delhi | April 16, 2022 12:01 pm

PM Modi to unveil 108ft Lord Hanuman statue in Morbi via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to the people on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. 

PM Modi tweeted, “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage and restraint. By the grace of Pawanputra, may everyone’s life always be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge.”

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also extended their greetings to the people on this occasion.

