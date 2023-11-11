PM Modi: Congress and BRS are anti-Dalit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the Congress and the BRS were pretending to oppose each other in Telangana but in Delhi the BRS was neck deep in corruption with the AAP, which was a staunch associate of the Congress led alliance. He warned that the two parties were not only alike when it came to corruption but were also anti-Dalit.

The Prime Minister also announced that the Centre has decided to buy an additional 20 lakh MT ton of boiled rice from Telangana and directed the state government to ensure there is no tardiness in procuring rice from farmers. The BRS had been involved in a tussle with the Centre after the FCI refused to buy the parboiled rice from Telangana after the state increased its production substantially following the availability of water due to irrigation projects and copious rainfall.

The public rally held at Secunderabad Parade Ground today was organised by a Dalit organisation – Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi. A numerically strong group among the Dalit community, Madigas and their prominent leader Manda Krishna Madiga were also honoured by the Prime Minister as he sought their forgiveness for the betrayals caused by various political parties, who failed to keep their promises made to them over the years.

Addressing the rally, he also urged the Madiga community to be wary of the Congress as well as the BRS since both were anti Dalits. “BRS is anti-Dalit and the Congress is no less,” cautioned the Prime Minister, pointing out that while the BRS raised the demand of new Constitution and insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Congress didn’t want his portrait in the Central Hall of the Parliament or award him Bharat Ratna.

He also reminded them how BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to make a Dalit the Chief Minister but betrayed them later and also failed to distribute plots of land among landless Dalit families.

He then went on to say that the Congress and the BRS were also alike when it comes to corruption.

“Often one state cooperates with the other on matters of development projects. But the BRS government with the AAP government in Delhi worked together for the multi-crore Delhi Liquor Scam. These people cooperate not for work but for corruption,” said the Prime Minister.

“I want to show to the people of Telangana that how in Delhi, the AAP which is the staunch associate of the Congress is involved in corruption with the BRS and then the same BRS and the Congress pretend to oppose each other in Telangana. The people of Telangana should be wary of this duplicity,” he said.

He said that Telangana government’s Dalit Bandhu scheme has been reduced to a scheme meant for the relatives of the BRS MLAs and instead of irrigation schemes the people got only scams.

He also cited how the Congress had insulted and betrayed Dalit stalwart leaders like Babu Jagjivan Ram or opposed Ramnath Kovind’s candidature as the President.

He also slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whom he accused of practising casteist politics in recent times and recalled several incidents when he had insulted Dalit leaders like Jitan Ram Majhi and Ram Vilas Paswan.