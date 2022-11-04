Follow Us:
PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to accident in Betul, announces ex-gratia

As many as 11 persons were killed and one person sustained injuries after an SUV they were travelling in collided with a bus near Jhallar police station in Betul in the wee hours of Friday, an official said.

SNS | New Delhi | November 4, 2022 10:44 am

File Photo

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled and has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, Madhya Pradesh.

He has also announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims, according to Prime Minister’s Office.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the PM tweeted, “Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.”

Betul Superintendent of Police (SP) Simala Prasad said that the accident occurred around 2 am. An empty bus was moving on the road and the SUV, which was coming from the Amravati district collided head-on with the bus.

