Amid the current Coronavirus pandemic that the country is facing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked to many political leaders and former heads including ex- Presidents, Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil and many opposition party leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh to discuss the situation.

News agency PTI reported that PM Modi also called upon Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, DMK’s M K Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal as well as former prime minister H D Deve Gowda to discuss issues related to the deadly COVID-19 disease.

PM Modi is going to interact with floor leaders of various political parties via video conference, on Wednesday.

India reported 472 fresh cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,374. The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the country have reached 77, according to Health Ministry.