Shantanu Thakur’s campaign rally attacked

BJP MP candidate from Bongaon, Shantanu Thakur’s campaign rally was allegedly attacked at Gayeshpur today. It is claimed that a BJP worker was severely beaten. Trinamul Congress is accused of the incident.

The incident has caused significant tension in Gayeshpur, under Kalyani police station. It is alleged that ruling party workers pressed them to turn off the microphone. The BJP workers protested. There was a heated argument with the police. BJP workers rushed to catch the accused, leading to a clash with the police. Soon, the area turned into a battlefield.

According to sources, Shantanu Thakur’s campaign rally was passing through the area in the morning. The rally had a microphone attached to a vehicle for announcement. At the same time, a TMC workers’ meeting was going on in the area. It is alleged that some TMC supporters from that meeting asked the BJP members to turn off the microphone. When they refused, a BJP worker was allegedly beaten severely. Seeing this, other BJP supporters rushed to the spot, leading to a fierce argument between the two groups. A physical altercation began between the party workers. A large police force rushed to the scene upon receiving the news and tried to manage the situation.

However, even in the presence of the police, tension escalated in spurts. A TMC worker said, “We asked them to turn off the microphone. But they didn’t. I told them our rally was passing, so to play it a bit later. Still, they didn’t turn it off.” On the other hand, Shantanu Thakur said, “The TMC goons are scared. They know they have no ground in Gayeshpur. That’s why they are attacking our rally. The common people will respond to their attacks.”