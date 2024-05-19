Independent candidate challenges Shantanu Thakur in Bangaon

In a bid to challenge the stronghold of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency, Sumita Poddar, an independent candidate, has emerged as a formidable contender.

Mrs Poddar, hailing from the Matua community, has embarked on a campaign to dethrone Shantanu Thakur, BJP MP and Union minister, accusing him of neglecting the promises made to the Matua community.

The political fervour heightened as Mrs Poddar visited Thakurbari in Thakurnagar, Gaighata, where she offered prayers at the temple of Harichand Guruchand Thakur’s mother, Beenapani Devi. This symbolic gesture marked the commencement of Mrs Poddar’s campaign, aimed at garnering support from the Matua community, which holds significant sway in the constituency.

Mrs Poddar’s decision to contest as an independent candidate stems from her disillusionment with Mr Thakur’s tenure, during which, she alleges, promises made to the Matua community remained unfulfilled. With a longstanding involvement in voluntary organizations serving the Matua community, Mrs Poddar has emerged as a voice of dissent against the perceived neglect by Thakur and the BJP.

The rift between Mrs Poddar and Mr Thakur deepened as she accused him of capitalizing on false promises and failing to deliver on key commitments. Mr Thakur’s rise to prominence within the Matua community was marked by pledges of development and upliftment, including the fulfillment of an 11-point agenda. However, Mrs Poddar contends that these promises have largely gone unmet, leaving the Matua community disillusioned.

Central to Mrs Poddar’s campaign is the question of unconditional citizenship, a demand central to the Matua community’s aspirations. Highlighting the discrepancy between promises and actions, Mrs Poddar challenges Mr Thakur’s commitment to the welfare of the Matua society. She questions whether Mr Thakur’s allegiance lies with the Matua community or with his own political interests.

Mr Thakur’s tenure has been marked by controversy, with Mrs Poddar alleging a lack of progress and development in Thakurbari under his leadership. Despite claims of acceptance of the 11-point demands, Mrs Poddar argues that tangible improvements have not materialized, leaving the Matua community feeling betrayed and neglected.

As Mrs Poddar intensifies her campaign across the entire constituency, her message resonates with disillusioned members of the Matua community, who seek a new voice to champion their interests. With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the battle for Bongaon constituency promises to be fiercely contested, with Sumita Poddar emerging as a potent challenger to the established political order.