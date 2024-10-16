PM Modi assures Omar that Centre will work closely with him

: Extending his best wishes to Omar Abdullah on his becoming the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured that the Centre will work closely with him and his team for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X; Modi wrote; “Congratulations to Shri Omar Abdullah Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Wishing him the very best in his efforts to serve the people. The Centre will work closely with him and his team for J&K’s progress”.

Responding to Modi’s congratulatory message, Omar wrote on X; “My colleagues & I look forward to working together with you to give the people of J&K an effective, efficient & honest administration”.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters in Srinagar “We will fight to get statehood for J&K. Democracy has returned in J&K after many years of central rule”.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the people of J&K have got their government after many years.

“I hope this government will bring relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and heal their pain. People have elected a stable government after suffering a lot after 2019, and we hope that this new government will treat the wounds we got. We hope that the government will pass a resolution condemning the decision of August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated. Apart from this, we also hope that the government will also find ways to resolve issues of unemployment, drug addiction, electricity and others”, she added.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone wrote on X; “It is a momentous day for the people of J and K. After more than five years, popular rule is being restored. We need to remember though that the last assembly was the most empowered assembly in the country. And today it is probably among the most disempowered. Let us hope we reclaim and retrieve whatever we were robbed of on August 5, 2019 and what rightfully belongs to us”….

Former Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu, who unsuccessfully contested the election against the NC candidate, wrote; “I extend my best wishes to Mr. Omar Abdullah and his Council of Ministers as they are sworn in today. People of J&K expect them to uphold and deliver on all the promises made to them — primarily the aspirational agenda on which this election was mainly fought”.