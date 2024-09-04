PM Modi arrives in Singapore to warm welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Singapore where he will hold talks with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a major push to India-Singapore ties and India’s Act East Policy and Vision of the Indo-Pacific.

The Prime Minister was warmly received at the airport by the Singapore Minister of Home Affairs and Law, and greeted at his hotel by the vibrant Indian community.

Mr Modi posted on the X: “Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties.”

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said his welcome by the Indian community was truly vibrant. He posted on X: “Thank you, Singapore! The welcome was truly vibrant.”

The Indian community welcomed the PM by Ganapati Bappa Moraya cries and short dance recitals by girls. He joined in beating the dhol, and a woman tied Rakhi on his right wrist, while a child carried a placard “I love Modiji.” The Prime Minister blessed children and signed their pictorial collages.

In the evening, in a special gesture, the Singapore PM hosted him for a private dinner

The Prime Minister has a packed schedule on Thursday, beginning with a meeting with the Singapore Prime Minister in the morning, and a ceremonial welcome. He will then meet the President of Singapore and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and other dignitaries.

Mr Modi will visit the AEM semiconductor facility along with Mr Wong and talk to CEOs of Singapore companies. Singapore has a large economic engagement with India.

The Prime Minister’s visit is important, as it will give a major push to India-Singapore economic and technological ties. He has planned to hold discussions “to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development.”