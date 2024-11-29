PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar on a 3-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday on a three-day visit to Odisha with his hectic schedules including participation in the Director General’s (DG) conference, political engagements, party reviews.

Hundreds of BJP cadres and people extended a rousing welcome to Modi upon his arrival at the Bjiu Patnaik International airport here. It was virtually a sea of humanity as thousands had converged in close vicinity of the airport and on the roads connecting the airport. Traditional music, dance and drum beating added festive colour to the occasion.

Modi, who has a host of other engagements lined up along with the DG conference, will head towards the BJP state party office, where he will have an interaction with Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, MPs, and senior members of the BJP’s core committee. As the party formed its maiden government emerging victorious in the 2024 Assembly polls and winning 20 out of 21 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Modi’s visit is expected to provide a boost to the organizational network of the saffron party.

He will also review the performance of the party government in the state and future development agenda of coastal State, according to party leaders.