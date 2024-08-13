PM Modi all praise for Arunachal Pradesh’s patriotic zeal on display during Tiranga Yatra in East Kameng

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the patriotic fervor of Arunachal Pradesh which reflected in the enthusiasm displayed for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program, in response to a massive Tiranga Yatra held in Seppa, East Kameng district in the frontier state.

Prime Minister Modi’s praise came after the successful event where a 600-foot-long tricolour was proudly carried through the streets of Seppa by over 2,000 students from various schools across the district.

The Tiranga Yatra, which took place as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, was a striking demonstration of national pride and unity.

The event was marked by the participation of key figures from the state, including East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and local leader Mama Natung, MLA Seppa East Ealling Tallang, and MLA Chayangtajo Hayeng Mangfi.

In his address to the gathering, Home Minister Mama Natung, who led the rally, spoke about the deep significance of the national flag and the core objectives of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Natung explained that the colours of the tricolour each hold a special meaning: saffron stands for sacrifice and power, white symbolizes peace and truth, and green represents growth.

He urged every citizen to hoist the national flag at their homes as a display of patriotism and commitment to the nation.

Natung further revealed that the 600-foot-long tricolour had been specially brought from New Delhi to inspire a sense of nationalism among the people of East Kameng.

He emphasized that this symbolic rally was not just limited to Seppa town but would also extend to adjacent areas, spreading the message of unity and patriotism throughout the region.

This year’s event followed on the heels of another significant moment in 2023 when East Kameng earned widespread acclaim for rallying a 300-foot-long national flag through the streets of Seppa.

The district’s commitment to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has become a source of pride, reflecting the deep patriotic spirit of its people.

The Tiranga Yatra in Seppa, marked by the display of the massive 600-foot tricolour and the participation of thousands of citizens, stands as a testament to Arunachal Pradesh’s deep-rooted patriotism and its ongoing efforts to strengthen national unity as India celebrates 77 years of independence, Minister added.