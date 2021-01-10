Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival on 12th January 2021 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. Three national winners of the Festival will also express their views during the event.

National Youth Parliament Festival

The objective of the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) is to hear the voice of youth between 18 and 25 years of age, who are allowed to vote and will join various careers in coming years, including public services.

NYPF is based on the idea given by the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat Address on 31st December 2017. Taking inspiration from the idea, the first NYPF was organised from 12 January to 27 February 2019 with the theme “Be the Voice of New India and Find solutions and Contribute to Policy”. A total of 88,000 youth participated in the program.

The second NYPF was launched on 23rd December 2020 through virtual mode. 2.34 lakh youth from across the country participated in the first stage. It was followed by State Youth Parliaments through the virtual mode from 1 to 5 January 2021.

The finals of the second NYPF will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament on 11th January 2021. 29 National winners will get an opportunity to speak before the National Jury comprising of Roopa Ganguly, MP, Rajya Sabha, Parvesh Sahib Singh, MP, Lok Sabha and Prafulla Ketkar, eminent journalist.

The top three winners will get an opportunity to speak before the Prime Minister at the valedictory function on 12th January.