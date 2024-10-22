PM meets Putin, calls for end to Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday renewed his call for an early end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and said India is prepared to extend all possible cooperation in this endeavour.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Kazan in Russia, Mr Modi said, ”As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come.”

The meeting between the two leaders took place on the margins of the BRICS Summit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were part of the Indian delegation at the talks between the two leaders.

Advertisement

Mr Modi pointed out that he has been in touch with the Russian leader ever since the hostilities erupted. He also spoke about the growing partnership between the two countries, noting that he had visited Russia just three months back. “My two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect our close coordination and deep friendship. Our Annual Summit in Moscow in July has strengthened our cooperation in every field,” he added.

The PM also stated that in 15 years, the BRICS has earned a name for itself and now many countries in the world want to join it. He said he is looking forward to participating in the BRICS Summit on Wednesday.

Mr Modi also spoke about India’s historic links with Kazan. He said India’s decision to open a Consulate at Kazan will give a boost to ties between the two nations.

In his remarks, Mr Putin recalled that he had held ”very good discussions” on several issues with PM Modi when they met in July. ”We also spoke on the telephone a lot of times. I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan. During the upcoming BRICS Summit today with other leaders, we should take some very important decisions,” he said. The Russian President said the role of India and Russia in the BRICS is very important since both countries are founding members of the grouping.

While speaking about the special and privileged partnership between the two countries, he welcomed India’s decision to open a Consulate at Kazan. He also stated that the next meeting of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled for 12 December in New Delhi. ”Our projects are constantly developing. Our cooperation will benefit from the policies of India,” he said.

Earlier, in a statement before his departure for Kazan, Mr Modi said India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others. The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good, he said.

”Building upon the Annual Summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia,” the PM expressed the hope.