PM makes appeal for Uniform Civil code

Two days before the festival of Eid-ul-Zuha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi onnTuesday hit out at those allegedly supporting ‘triple talaq’ and made an ardent appeal to for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

Addressing BJP workers in person and virtually at the Motilal Nehru police stadium in Bhopal this afternoon, the PM also spoke about the cause of Pasmanda Muslims and said those involved in vote bank politics had made the lives of these Muslim brothers and sisters miserable. The PM also alleged that a section of the Muslims had only exploited the Pasmanda Muslims.

Modi said triple talaq was not a part of Islam. He pointed out that many Muslim countries including Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Syria, Indonesia and others do not allow triple talaq.

He maintained that those speaking in favour of triple talaq are only involved in vote bank politics and are destroying the lives of Muslim daughters.

The PM appealed for the UCC and said it is not possible to have two different laws for people living in one house. He said in the same way India cannot function properly as a country with this dual system of laws. The PM pointed out that the constitution of India speaks about equal and same rights to all citizens and the Supreme Court has also asked for a common civil code.

The PM also launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties that have taken steps to form a unified coalition against the BJP.

The PM said it was clear from the jittery actions of the opposition parties that the people of the country have made up their minds to again bring the BJP to power in the 2024 lok sabha polls. He said that the opposition parties would resort to tactics like spreading rumours, false allegations and misleading the people to gain power.

Modi said there are numerous scams carried out by the Congress, RJD, TMC, DMK and other opposition parties and the scam metre of these parties would restart if they somehow manage to come to power.

Modi lauded the BJP workers and said they were the real strength of the party on the ground. He said that his address virtually to about 10 lakh BJP workers today is possibly the first time such an event has taken place.

Earlier, the PM flagged off five new Vande Bharat trains, two in MP and three virtually in other states, at a function organized at the Rani Kamlapati Railway station in Bhopal.