Following massive reshuffle in his Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with Council of Ministers on 14 July to discuss key issues amid ongoing Covid-19 crisis as well as other key issues to achieve his ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) vision.

Sources said that the Prime Minister will take a brief plan from each of the ministers about their future roadmap to manage the pandemic crisis staring at the impending third wave.

The pandemic has shrunk all sectors of the economy especially the health sector, Modi will discuss and other matters related to the growth of the country.

The meeting is expected to witness many notable issues and discussion related to key ministries like Union health ministry, now being handled by Mansukh Mandaviya, and education being taken care of by Dharmendra Pradhan.

The meeting would be the second such interaction with the 75 council of Ministers after Modi carried out a major expansion and reshuffle of his ministers on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet and the Council of Ministers meetings were held back-to-back on Thursday, a day after the major rejig in the central government.

It is usual for the Prime Minister to convene meetings of the Union Cabinet as well as the Council of Ministers after a reshuffle and expansion exercise.

On Wednesday’s exercise saw the induction 36 new ministers and promotion of seven old ministers.