PM lays foundation stone for 2 hydropower projects in Himachal’s Chamba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects – 48 MW Chanju-III and 30 MW Deothal Chanju – in Chamba district.

The two projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and Himachal Pradesh is expected to get annual revenue of around Rs 110 crore from these projects.

He also launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Himachal Pradesh for the upgradation of around 3,125 kilometres of roads in the state.

More than Rs 420 crore has been sanctioned by the Central Government for the upgradation of 440 kilometres of roads in 15 border and far flung blocks of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Modi expressed happiness that he got the opportunity to launch multiple projects for road connectivity and employment generation for Chamba and other remote villages.

Remembering his days in Himachal Pradesh, he mentioned that today, the adage that ‘Pahad Ka Paani aur Pahad Ki Jawani, Pahad Ke Kaam Nahi Aati’ is changing. Now the youth of hills will play an active part in the development of the area,” he said.

“The next 25 years are very crucial for 130 crore Indians,” he said, adding that ‘India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ has begun during which we have to accomplish the goal of making India a developed country.’

Prime Minister Modi recalled that the days when Himachal Pradesh had little influence in Delhi and its demands and requests were ignored resulting in important places of faith and natural beauty like Chamba, lagging behind in the development race.

He also expressed happiness about the children from Kerala coming to Himachal Pradesh in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The Prime Minister noted that Himachal today realizes the strength of the double-engine government, which has doubled the pace of development in the state.

“The previous governments would provide services to only those areas where the burden of work and stress remained low and political benefits were high. As a result, the development rate of remote and tribal areas remained fairly low,” he said.

“Be it roads, electricity or water, the people of such areas were the last ones to receive benefits,” Modi said, adding that the working style of double-engine government is different from the rest.

“Our priority is how to make people’s lives easier. That is why we are giving maximum emphasis on tribal areas, and hilly areas,” he said, listing measures like providing gas connections, piped water, health services, Ayushman Bharat, and road connectivity that are changing lives in remote and hilly areas.

“Gone are the days when Himachal Pradesh used to come to Delhi with requests. Now Himachal comes with information about new projects and details of its progress and demands for its rights,” he maintained.

“Your (people’s) order is supreme for me. You are my high command. I consider this my good fortune. That is why serving you has a different joy and gives me energy,” said Prime Minister Modi.