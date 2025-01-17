PM inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, says automobile sector witnessing unprecedented transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the largest mobility expo in India at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He said the journey of Viksit Bharat is set to be one of unprecedented transformation and exponential growth in the mobility sector.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, ”Driven by the aspirations of the people, India’s automobile sector is witnessing an unprecedented transformation.”

He said the Bharat Mobility Global Expo has expanded this year. Elaborating, the PM said last year, more than 800 exhibitors participated and more than 1.5 lakh people visited but this time, along with Bharat mandapam, it is being organised in Dwarka’s Yashobhoomi and Greater Noida’s India Expo Centre.

”Many new vehicles will be launched… There is positivity in India regarding the future of mobility… India’s automotive industry is fantastic and future-ready…” he noted.

PM Modi remembered late industrialist Ratan Tata and former chairman of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Osamu Suzuki on this occasion. ”Both of them have a huge contribution to the growth of India’s auto sector and in fulfilling the middle-class dream… I have faith that the legacy of Ratan Tata Ji and Osamu Suzuki will inspire the mobility sector…,” he said.

Earlier, PM Modi reviewed the exhibition at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 aims to unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella. This year’s expo will have a special emphasis on the global significance with participation from across the globe as exhibitors and visitors.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Today, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has become the world’s second-largest event in automobile and related trade… The whole end-to-end value chain has come together… The nation is getting the advantage of PM Modi’s vision… ”

He said India has become the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers and tractors.

Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy said Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 showcases the latest advancements in the Indian Automobile industry emphasising eco-friendly technology and sustainable mobility solutions.

He said ,”The need for clean transportation has never been more urgent… By embracing sustainable transport solutions we can improve public health, reduce our carbon footprint and create a cleaner and greener future for the generations to come…”

The Expo will be held from 17-22 January, 2025 across three separate venues: Bharat Mandapam & Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and India Expo Center & Mart, Greater Noida.

The Expo will host over 9 concurrent shows, 20+ conferences and pavilions. In addition, the Expo will also feature state sessions to showcase policies and initiatives in the mobility sector to enable collaboration between industry and regional levels.

The expo is an industry-led and government-supported initiative and is being coordinated by Engineering Export Promotion Council of India with the joint support of various industry bodies and partner organisations.