Naidu meets PM, pledges support on national security; invites him to relaunch Amaravati project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to express confidence in his leadership in safeguarding India’s security and pledged the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) support as a key ally in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Naidu also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister for the relaunch of construction work on the state’s capital city, Amaravati. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Amaravati on 2 May, where he will conduct a roadshow and officially relaunch the city’s development.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, Naidu took to social media platform X and wrote: “I met Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji in New Delhi today and expressed solidarity with the Union Government in the fight against terrorism. The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam has left the nation anguished. No amount of condemnation is enough for such cowardly violence. The Government and people of Andhra Pradesh stand united with the families of the victims. We pledge our full support to Prime Minister Modi ji’s decisive leadership in safeguarding India’s security.”

Advertisement

He further added, “We are with you, and the whole country stands with you in whatever decision you take in the interest of the nation.”

The Chief Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for various projects approved by the Centre for Andhra Pradesh’s development. These include the expansion of NTPC and the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant.

Naidu welcomed the Prime Minister’s suggestions for Amaravati’s development, including the adoption of the Miyawaki model for urban afforestation, which the state government has committed to implement.

Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with TDP MP Lavu Krishna Devarayalu, were also present during the meeting with the Prime Minister.