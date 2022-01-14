PM greets people on Sankranti, Uttarayan, Bhogi, Magh Bihu and Pongal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Bhogi, Magh Bihu and Pongal saying ‘these festivals signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity.’

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister greeted people across the country on the occasion.

“Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals,” Modi tweeted.

“Greetings on Makar Sankranti. https://t.co/4ittq5QTsr. Have a wonderful Uttarayan. https://t.co/hHcMBzBJZP. Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens. https://t.co/plBUW3psnB. Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives. https://t.co/mEiRGpHweZ,” PM Modi tweeted.

In his Pongal greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu the Prime Minister stressed on deepening the bond with nature and spirit of brotherhood.

“Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened. https://t.co/FjZqzzsLhr,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister posted separate thumbnails for separate regions in his greetings. In his Makar Sankranti greetings, he wrote that may this festival which is intricately linked to mother nature bring good health and happiness to all. He greeted people of Gujarat with “a wonderful Uttarayan” in Gujarati. Similarly, he also greeted people of Assam, Odisha in their respective languages.