# India

PM greets Amit Shah on his birthday, says HM made his mark as exceptional administrator

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and said he has made a mark as an exceptional administrator and was making many efforts to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

SNS | New Delhi | October 22, 2024 12:27 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah (File Photo: AFP)

”Best wishes to Shri Amit Shah Ji on his birthday. He is a hardworking leader, who has devoted his life towards strengthening the BJP. He has made a mark as an exceptional administrator and is making many efforts to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi said in his post on X.

PM Modi departed for his two-day visit to Russia to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan this morning.

Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan , Piyush Goyal Manohar Lal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and J P Nadda among others also greeted the Home Minister in their posts on X.

Shah has served as the 10th president of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2014 to 2020.

