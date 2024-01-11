PM gives Chadar for Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met a Muslim community delegation and presented a sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah.”

Advertisement

Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah. pic.twitter.com/eqWIKy7VQ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2024

The meeting, which was also attended by Union Minister Smriti Irani, was held as part of an event commemorating the death anniversary of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui was also present during the meeting.

The 812th annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti began on January 8. The festival is held on the first six days of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic lunar calender.

The beginning of Urs was marked after flag raising ceremony by Bhilwara’s Gori family on January 7.

The Urs Jannati Darwaza will open on January 13, with Urs Chatti Sharif on January 18. The Urs Namaz-e-Zumma will be held on January 19.

Meanwhile, the Khadims of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah have reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for his intervention in ensuring safety and security of those attending the Urs from January 13-21.