PM gifts projects worth over Rs 13,500 cr to poll bound Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education in Mahbubnagar, Telangana.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi also flagged off a train service through video conferencing and announced the formation of the National Turmeric Board for the benefit of turmeric farmers of Telangana.

He underlined that the National Turmeric Board will focus on value addition to the supply chain and help in infrastructure improvement for the farmers. Modi congratulated all the turmeric-growing farmers from Telangana and the entire nation on the formation of the National Turmeric Board.

In line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of improving logistics efficiency in the country, the foundation stone and dedication to the nation of important oil and gas pipeline projects were done during the programme.

He dedicated to the nation ‘Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project’. Built at a cost of about Rs 2170 crore, the LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region.

He also laid the foundation stone of the ‘Multiproduct Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’. The 425-kilometer pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1940 crore. The pipeline will provide a safe, faster, efficient and environmentally friendly mode of petroleum products in the region.

He expressed happiness in laying the foundation stone of many road connectivity projects today which will transform life in the region. Nagpur–Vijayawada Economic Corridor will ease transportation and business in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Giving a push to trade, tourism and industry in these states.

Modi said that key economic hubs have been identified in the corridor, including 8 Special Economic Zone, 5 Mega food parks, 4 fishing seafood clusters, 3 pharma and medical clusters and 1 textiles cluster. This will open many avenues for the youth of Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Khammam districts.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for rail and road connectivity for a land-locked state like Telangana for taking the goods manufactured here to the ports. He said many key economic corridors of the country are passing through Telangana.

Speaking about the recent developments around the world in the energy and energy security sector, the prime minister highlighted that the Government has secured energy not only for the industries but also for the household.

Modi gave the example of an increase in the number of LPG cylinders from 14 crore in 2014 to 32 crore in 2023 and also mentioned the recent reduction in gas prices.

“Government is giving impetus to the expansion of the LPG distribution network in the country,” the prime minister said as he noted that the Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project will play a crucial role in providing energy security to people in the region.

He also touched upon laying the foundation stone for the Multiproduct Petroleum Pipeline between Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad which will help in the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Telangana.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated many buildings at the Hyderabad Central University. The Central Government has given Hyderabad University the status of ‘Institution of Eminence’ and provided special funding.

He said that the Government of India is going to establish a Central Tribal University in Mulugu district. This university will be named after the revered tribal goddesses Sammakka-Sarakka.

About Rs 900 crore will be spent on Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University.” Modi congratulated the people of Telangana for this Central Tribal University.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor. The projects include – 108 km long ‘four-lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G’ and 90 km long ‘four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G.

These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6400 crore. The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km.

He dedicated to the nation a road project – ‘four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’. Built at a cost of about Rs 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

During the project, Prime Minister Modi dedicated ‘37 Kms of Jaklair – Krishna New Railway Line’. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map. He also flagged off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing.

The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka. The service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in the backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and the local handloom industry in the region.

The prime minister also inaugurated ‘five new buildings of University of Hyderabad’ i.e. School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe). The upgradation of infrastructure at the University of Hyderabad is a step towards providing improved facilities and amenities to the students and faculty.