PM GatiShakti adds speed to Viksit Bharat goal: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded completion of three years of the government’s transformative initiative PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and said it was adding speed to fulfil “our vision of a Viksit Bharat” and encouraging progress, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Sharing on X, a post by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and a thread post by MyGov, the Prime Minister wrote:

“PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India’s infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.”

Mr Modi said: “The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people.”

With its vision to bring synergy across Ministries and Departments, and States and Union Territories (UTs), the PM GatiShakti has successfully laid the groundwork for seamless, multi-modal connectivity and accelerated economic growth.

The PM GatiShakti has redefined how India plans and executes large-scale infrastructure projects. By harnessing geospatial data from 44 Central Ministries and 36 States/UTs, the platform has significantly improved inter-ministerial coordination and streamlined project execution, linking with more than 1600 data layers to create a crucial tool for planning and executing infrastructure projects.

To date, over 200 big-ticket infrastructure projects have been evaluated by the Networking Planning Group (NPG) from the perspective of the principles of the PM GatiShakti, viz. integrated planning & development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, enhance logistics efficiency and synchronised implementation of projects.

Mr Goyal had posted on X: “Today marks 3 years since the launch of the PM #GatiShakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity by PM @NarendraModi ji. By streamlining logistics and advancing connectivity, this pathbreaking initiative ensures faster and more efficient project implementation.”

Only two days back, the 81st meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative was convened and evaluated five important infrastructure projects from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

These included the Vrindavan Bypass in Uttar Pradesh, connecting NH-44 to the Yamuna Expressway, and development of a brownfield project involving the construction of a new integrated terminal building and allied infrastructure at Srinagar Airport in Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

Impacting the social sector, PM GatiShakti has enabled better infrastructure planning in essential areas such as primary healthcare, education, postal services, and tribal development, ensuring that even remote and under-served areas are part of India’s infrastructure growth story.

States and Union Territories have responded to the push from PM GatiShakti and all 36 States/UTs have developed PM GatiShakti State Master Plan (SMP) portals, aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan platform to synchronise infrastructure assets and enhance regional development.

This unified approach has helped States to streamline their capital investment for accelerating infrastructure development. Over 533 projects have been mapped by States/UTs on the PM GatiShakti portal.

Building upon the vision of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and the significant work by Central Ministries/Departments as well as States/UTs, a PM GatiShakti District Master Plan (PMGS DMP) portal is being developed with technical support of BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics) for collaborative planning at the District level by State/District authorities.

Taking PM GatiShakti to international level and for promoting the use of geospatial technology in the integrated planning of infrastructure, there are diplomatic engagements going on with countries in the neighbourhood and other developing countries, like Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Senegal and Gambia.

Non-government entities are also under consideration by the government for access to data (non-sensitive and shareable), relevant to the planning of infrastructure and developmental activities by the sector. Such access to the data shall be provided in the most secure manner.