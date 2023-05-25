PM Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

The Prime Mnister of India Narendra Modi today flagged off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. The flagging off was done via a video conference.

The train has an advanced safety feature called the Kavach technology.

PM Modi tweeted, “Uttarakhand’s connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100% electrification of Uttarakhand’s rail tracks. Do join the programme.”

Under the leadership of PM Modi, after clean trains, the effort is to provide fully electrified rail network and soon Uttarakhand will have 100 per cent electrification of the railway network.https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1BRJjZqAPWQJw

Trains running on electricity will enhance speed and ensure that passengers reach their destination faster. A few days ago, the Howrah Puri Vande Bharat Express was also inaugurated by PM Modi.