PM dedicates hydro projects worth Rs 11,000 crore to Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the second Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore in Mandi.

Modi said that India has achieved non-fossil fuel energy goals ahead of schedule.

India was set to achieve the target of making 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy by 2030 which has been achieved by this year itself, claimed the PM.

“The whole world is praising India for accelerating its development while at the same time saving the environment. From solar power to hydropower, from wind power to green hydrogen, India is working continuously to make full use of every resource of renewable energy,” he added.

The Meet is expected to lure projects worth more than Rs 28,000 crore.

Some of the hydropower projects are the Renukaji Dam project, Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project and Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project. He also inaugurated the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project.

Regarding discarding the use of single-use plastic, Modi said, “Tourists also have a huge responsibility in keeping Himachal clean, free of plastic and other waste. Plastic has spread everywhere, plastic is going into rivers, we have to make efforts together to stop the damage it is causing to Himachal”.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the PM said that Himachal government is working on “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” model and has implemented various development programmes in the state while other governments were following “Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth” model.

Renukaji Dam project, which was pending for around three decades, is a 40 MW project built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore, a PMO note said.

The Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project will lead to generation of 750 million units of electricity per year at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore.

The foundation stone of the Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project was also laid by PM Modi.

“This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year,” according to a statement.

He reiterated the government’s recent decision to change the marriage age of girls. “We have decided that the age of marriage of daughters should also be the same as the age at which sons are allowed to marry. The marriage age being raised to 21 years for daughters will give them full time to study and they will also be able to make their career,” said the PM.

Himachal is home to a large number of defence personnel. Modi touched upon the steps taken by the government for the welfare of defence personnel and veterans. “In every household in Himachal Pradesh, there are brave sons and daughters who protect the country. The work done by our government to increase the security of the country in the last seven years, the decisions taken for the soldiers, ex-servicemen, have also benefited people of Himachal immensely,” he said.

He lauded the pharmaceutical sector in Himachal Pradesh, saying, “If India is called the pharmacy of the world today, then Himachal is the force behind it. Himachal Pradesh has helped not only other states but also other countries during the Corona global pandemic.”