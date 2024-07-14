PM Modi attends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday evening at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

This significant post-wedding event saw the Prime Minister extending his blessings to the newlyweds, marking a joyful occasion for the Ambani family.

As videos from the ceremony circulated online, many shared glimpses of PM Modi’s involvement in the rituals. In a clip shared by acclaimed actor Anupam Kher, Modi participated in a traditional puja with Ambani family. In another moment, both Anant and Radhika were seen seeking the Prime Minister’s blessings by touching his feet.

Kher later expressed his admiration for the event, describing it as a “spectacular, dignified, and sacred ceremony” that highlighted Vedic traditions. He praised Mukesh Ambani’s heartfelt speech about family values, adding to the evening’s sense of unity and celebration.

This visit marked PM Modi’s first trip to Mumbai since his re-election following the NDA’s success in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Earlier that day, he laid the foundation for several major infrastructure projects worth over ₹29,400 crores, covering roads, railways, and ports. He also inaugurated the INS Towers at the Indian Newspaper Society’s Secretariat, underscoring his commitment to development.

The ceremony attracted a host of political figures and celebrities. Prominent attendees included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Notable political families such as the Yadavs, with Akhilesh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav, were also present, adding to the event’s political significance.

International dignitaries including Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony.#AmbaniFamilyWedding #AnantwedsRadhika #AnantRadhika pic.twitter.com/5naiRvplV2 — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) July 13, 2024

The wedding itself, held just the day before, featured an impressive guest list that included Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and international celebrity Kim Kardashian. This grand celebration has been dubbed the “Wedding of the Century” due to its lavishness and the high-profile attendees.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a ceremony filled with opulence and tradition.

Radhika’s wedding attire was particularly noteworthy; she wore a breathtaking ivory and red lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the vidai ceremony, followed by a striking sindoori red outfit from Manish Malhotra. Her bridal ensemble complemented with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a dramatic veil, embodying elegance. Adorned with heirloom jewelry featuring gold, diamonds, and emeralds, Radhika’s look was nothing short of regal, captivating all in attendance.

The festivities will continue with the ‘Mangal Utsav’ reception on July 14, further uniting family and friends in celebration of this significant union.