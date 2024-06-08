PM could visit Varanasi next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit his Varanasi constituency early next week to thank the Kashi voters fir his hat-trick win from the seat.

BJP will organise ” Abhaar Kashi” program at Bareka Ground where more than 50,000 Kashi residents are expected to attend.

Though the date of the PM visit is not decided but the BJP said he may visit Kashi either on June 10 or 11.

This will be first visit of PM after he filed his nominations and held a roadshow in Kashi on May 13-14.

BJP Regional President Dilip Singh Patel said that PM Narendra Modi met cordially.

” PM expressed his gratitude towards the people of Kashi and said that the people of Kashi are ours. I will meet the people of Kashi soon and express my gratitude to them,” BJP leader said.

In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Modi, SPG officials held a two-hour Advance Security Liaison (ASL) meeting with the police and administration of the Commissionerate as well as other departmental officers in the conference hall of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. There was discussion on other points including security arrangements during the arrival and departure of the Prime Minister.

There was discussion on the Prime Minister’s route towards the city after coming out of the airport. Administrative officers said that the arrangements of the airport have been discussed as per the security standards of SPG. All arrangements will be made accordingly.