PM to visit Varanasi on April 11, to inaugurate and launch projects worth Rs 2,500 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on April 11, during which he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth approximately Rs 2,500 crore.

Officials here on Wednesday said that preparations for the PM’s visit have begun. The Prime Minister is expected to stay in his constituency for about four hours. However, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has yet to release the official schedule.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to visit Varanasi tomorrow to inspect the projects that will be inaugurated and those whose foundations will be laid by the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister will also visit the Mehndiganj Ground, where the PM is slated to address a public meeting. Additionally, CM Yogi will inaugurate a Ram temple in the Kashmiriganj Khojwan area tomorrow.

Officials stated that among the projects to be launched, projects worth Rs 600 crore will be inaugurated, while the foundation stone will be laid for projects worth Rs 1,900 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a project worth approximately Rs 500 crore related to the Electricity Corporation and lay the foundation stone for a tunnel connecting the runway to Babatpur Airport.

The Prime Minister may also inspect the ropeway project. In anticipation of this, the concerned authorities have completed work on the Kashi Vidyapeeth Ropeway Station.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Kashi on a three-day visit starting April 3. He will stay at Nivedita Shiksha Sadan in Mahmoorganj.

Preparations for his visit have been completed. During his stay, the Sangh chief is expected to meet several individuals, including BJP leaders, and address RSS workers and volunteers.

Following his stay in Kashi, Bhagwat will leave for Lucknow on April 7, where he will stay until April 8, before proceeding to Kanpur.