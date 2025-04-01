PM asks children to utilise summer holidays for enjoyment, learning & personal growth

Extending warm wishes to ”young friends” across the nation as they embark on their summer holidays, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday encouraged them to utilise this time for enjoyment, learning, and personal growth.

Responding to a post by Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya on X, the PM wrote, “Wishing all my young friends a wonderful experience and a happy holiday. As I said in last Sunday’s #MannKiBaat, the summer holidays provide a great opportunity to enjoy, learn and grow. Such efforts are great in this endeavour.”

Advertisement

In his post, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South said he has kickstarted a week-long summer camp for children aged between 8-14 years in 10 centres across his constituency.

Advertisement

”With sessions in yoga & meditation, Gita recitation, dance fitness, self defence & drawing, about 2,500 young minds are picking up an additional skill during these holidays through these activities,” he wrote.

The MP said this is in line with PM Modi’s ”Mann Ki Baat” message on Sunday, in which he nudged children to mix fun and learning this summer.

In his monthly programme, the PM said children should engage in constructive and productive activities during their upcoming summer vacations, emphasising the government’s efforts to provide new learning opportunities.

He urged them to pick up new hobbies and develop their skills during the long summer days.

“During exams, I interact with young friends in Pariksha Pe Charcha. Now, exams are over. Many schools have started preparations for fresh classes. Summer vacation is about to start after this. Children eagerly wait for this time of the year,” he said.

Recalling his childhood, the PM shared, “I remember my childhood days when my friends and I used to indulge in all sorts of mischief, but at the same time, we always did something constructive and learned new things. The days of summer are long, giving children ample time to do various activities. This is the time to adopt a new hobby and further develop one’s skills. Today, there is no dearth of platforms where children can learn a lot.”